PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

