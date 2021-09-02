PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Update

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

PBTHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of PBTHF stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.