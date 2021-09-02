Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 874.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $496.51.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

