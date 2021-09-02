Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $495.86

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $495.86 and last traded at $492.13, with a volume of 1048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.43.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day moving average of $417.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

