Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Portion has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $199,350.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

