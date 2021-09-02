Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 60,495 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.