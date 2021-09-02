Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.