Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
