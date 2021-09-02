Primecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $514,315.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,572,038 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.