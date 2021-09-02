Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.79.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
