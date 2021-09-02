Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

