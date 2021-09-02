ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Hedley Matthews Terence Sells 40,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,250.
CVE:PFM opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$129.44 million and a PE ratio of -25.90. ProntoForms Co. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.65.
ProntoForms Company Profile
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.