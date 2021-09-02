ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Hedley Matthews Terence Sells 40,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,250.

CVE:PFM opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$129.44 million and a PE ratio of -25.90. ProntoForms Co. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.65.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

