ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 388,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

PRPH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $81.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.17. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

