ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

