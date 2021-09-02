ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €19.50 ($22.94).

Several other research firms have also commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.