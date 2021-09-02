Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period.

Proto Labs stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

