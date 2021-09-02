Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,954,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 373,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

