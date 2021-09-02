Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,558 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

