Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,162 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,502. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

