Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.91. 16,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,957. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.00.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

