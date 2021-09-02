ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

