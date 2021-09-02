ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 307 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

