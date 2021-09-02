ProVise Management Group LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

