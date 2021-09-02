Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

