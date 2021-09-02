PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $586,926.73 and approximately $553.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,528.73 or 1.00316078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009388 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

