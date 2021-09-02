Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

