PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.30.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

