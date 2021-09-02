PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of PVH opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,903,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

