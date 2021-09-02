Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

