Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Issued By William Blair

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

MDT stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.