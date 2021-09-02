Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUBSF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.38.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

