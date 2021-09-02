Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Qell Acquisition by 33.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QELL opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Qell Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

