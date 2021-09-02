Qtum Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $366.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.28 or 0.00026738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,698,379 coins and its circulating supply is 98,664,576 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.