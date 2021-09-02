Questor Technology (QST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Questor Technology (CVE: QST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

7/8/2021 – Questor Technology was given a new C$1.80 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. Questor Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.