Questor Technology (QST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

7/8/2021 – Questor Technology was given a new C$1.80 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Questor Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$38.72 million and a PE ratio of -10.68.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

