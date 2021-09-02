R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,645. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.82.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

