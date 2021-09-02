Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

