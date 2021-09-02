Radix (EXRD) Price Reaches $0.0940

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $69.05 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00136569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00814489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047598 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

