Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.