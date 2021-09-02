Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2792 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMYHY shares. raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.16 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.