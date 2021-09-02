Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

