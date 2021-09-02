Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $18.15

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $18.75. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 362 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

