Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

