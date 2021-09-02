Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $94.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,558,560,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

