Raymond James Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.02.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$37.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.