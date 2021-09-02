RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Shares of RDHL stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
