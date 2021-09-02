RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

