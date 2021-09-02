Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

