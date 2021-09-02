Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $680.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,426. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

