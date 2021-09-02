Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 854,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $157,790 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RHE opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.06. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

