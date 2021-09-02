Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.15 Million

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $152.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.80 million and the lowest is $146.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.01. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. Renasant has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

