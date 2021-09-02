renDOGE Achieves Market Cap of $924,858.30 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $924,858.30 and $622,480.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00133271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00159401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.49 or 0.07471369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.14 or 1.00038269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.00994154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

