Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in August

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.